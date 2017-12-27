Excessive video game playing may be a sign of ‘gaming disorder'

Playing video game. Console controllers or joysticks. Football or soccer game on the television. Widescreen tv stands on commode. (Photo: Tanya-stock, This content is subject to copyright.)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you think you’re playing video games too much, you just might be.

The World Health Organization is poised to classify “gaming disorder” as a mental health problem.

Gaming disorder can be diagnosed if it “is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning,” according to the draft of WHO’s 2018 International Classification of Diseases.

The disorder is not characterized by playing a video game here or there, but rather by lack of ability to control when one games, “increasing priority give to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities,” and continuing to game avidly despite having negative consequences for doing so.

The draft statement also says problem behavior is “normally evident over a period of at least 12 months in order for a diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe.”

No decision has as yet been made as to whether gaming disorder will indeed be included as part of the 2018 ICD.

