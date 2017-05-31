Don't use your pet's name as your password

Does the answer to finding a secure password lie in naming your pet a wacky, possibly unpronounceable name? A behavioral biometrics company thinks so.

If your password is Max7$, after your cat, you aren’t alone, but you are putting yourself at risk. Using special dates, names of spouses, children, or pets, can make it easier for hackers and snoopers to get a hold of your online accounts.

In order to promote the behavior of choosing a more secure password than your average pet name, behavioral biometrics company, BehavioSec teamed up with animal charity Bideawee to name five adoptable pets hacker-proof names that are easy to remember.

The names are inspired by "historical, religious, and mythological sources from cultures around the world, that are both hard to hack and easy for kids to shorten," according to BehavioSec.

