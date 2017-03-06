Dead pixels bug some Nintendo Switch owners

The new Nintendo Switch game console is displayed at a pop-up Nintendo venue in Madison Square Park, March 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

The Nintendo Switch is an intriguing new game console with plenty of promise. But it also seems to be suffering from some early woes.

Users of the new $300 system have taken to Reddit to complain of dead or stuck pixels on the system's 6.2-inch touchscreen. The Reddit thread has received more than 2,200 comments in the past day, though it is unknown how many Switch units are affected by the problem or how widespread the issue actually is.

Nintendo declined to comment when contacted by USA TODAY, though the company does address the topic in the "troubleshooting" portion of the Switch's U.K. help page.

In a section titled "There are black or bright dots on the Nintendo Switch screen that do not go away, or there are dark or light patches on the screen" Nintendo acknowledges that this issue seems to exist.

"Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens," the company writes. "These are normal and should not be considered a defect."

Thanks to improvements in screen technology and manufacturing dead pixels are not as widespread an issue as they once were, though they aren't unheard of on new LCD screens. Manifesting themselves as unlit pixels, they appear as black dots on a screen even when the rest of the display is lit up.

While the rest of the screen continues to function normally, these pixels can be particularly frustrating for those looking at the Switch's screen for extended periods of time. To some, it is just something they "can't unsee" once they notice it.

The pixel problem is just one of a few early issues affecting Switch users. Some have also noticed temporary issues with the system's Joy-Con controller not responding. Nintendo has addressed this on its website, advising users to make sure they have the latest software update and to not use the Switch "behind a TV, placed in or under a metal object, or pressed against a large amount of wires and cords."

For best results with the Joy-Con, the company also advises not using the system "near an aquarium."

If you are having Switch problems go back to the retailer you bought the system from and see if they can help. As the console only went on sale this past weekend you should have plenty of time to return it for a refund or, if they have other Switches in stock, a new system.

