Could Houston's Generation Park be the right fit for Amazon?

Cities and developers across the country are putting finishing touches on proposals to construct the new Amazon headquarters ahead of Thursday’s deadline. McCord Development in Northeast Harris County will be among those submitting bids. (Photo: KHOU)

Cities and developers across the country are putting finishing touches on proposals to construct the new Amazon headquarters ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

McCord Development in Northeast Harris County will be among those submitting bids this week.

The developer says its 4,000-acre Generation Park property, located along Beltway 8 near Lake Houston, would be an attractive fit for Amazon looking to retain and attract its employees.

“If we can pull together the features that make each person’s day better, and more enjoyable, then it will make it more enjoyable for the corporate employers,” said McCord Development president Ryan McCord.

Generation Park did not flood during Hurricane Harvey, and McCord says it has an extensive drainage system.

Amazon said it will need approximately 8 million square feet of space for its new facility. The new facility is expected to employ 50,000 workers over the next decade.

Generation Park’s bid to be the new home for Amazon can be seen on October 19 at www.amazonhq2texas.com.

© 2017 KHOU-TV