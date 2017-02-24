Apple's Tim Cook honors Steve Jobs on his birthday

SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 11: Apple CEO Steve Jobs delivers a keynote address at the 2005 Macworld Expo January 11, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

On February 24, 1955, Steve Jobs was born. He would have been 62 on Friday.

We know his story very well: he founded tech company Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976, gave birth to the Mac, left Apple nearly 9 years later, then returned and transformed them into a giant with the launch of the iPod and iPhone.

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a moment to celebrate the legacy of Jobs, who died in 2011 following a long battle with cancer.

"Remembering Steve, whose words and ideals will always inspire us. 'There is no reason not to follow your heart,'" wrote Cook on Twitter.

"There is no reason not to follow your heart." pic.twitter.com/MihKSnbYiQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2017

Earlier this week, Apple confirmed it is opening up Apple Park, a project started by Jobs, in April. The 175-acre campus includes a ring-shaped building and 1,000-seat theater bearing Jobs' name.

