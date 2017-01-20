Apple files $1B suit against supplier Qualcomm

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 17: The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City. (Photo: Eric Thayer, 2015 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is suing supplier Qualcomm for $1 billion, accusing the company of overcharging for its wireless chips and engaging in monopolistic tactics.

The lawsuit filed Friday in San Diego federal court follows a complaint earlier this week by the Federal Trade Commission that Qualcomm used its dominant position to force "onerous and anticompetitive" terms on mobile phone makers such as Apple and Samsung, which together accounted for 40% of Qualcomm's $32.5 billion in revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

Qualcomm said earlier this week it would "vigorously contest" the FTC complaint. Qualcomm could not be reached for comment on Apple's lawsuit.

In its lawsuit, Apple claims Qualcomm overcharged for its chips and then refused to pay $1 billion in rebates in retaliation for Apple cooperating with South Korean antitrust regulators probing Qualcomm. Those regulators fined Qualcomm more than $800 million for what they alleged were unfair practices in patent licensing. Qualcomm is appealing the decision.

Apple also challenged the validity of some Qualcomm patents for wireless technologies. If the patents are upheld, Apple asked the court to reduce the royalty amounts.

"Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy, standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties," Apple said in a statement.

According to the Apple complaint, it must pay Qualcomm a percentage of the average selling price of an iPhone to use Qualcomm patents and to exclusively use Qualcomm chips in iPhones. Under the agreement, Apple received quarterly rebates from Qualcomm but Apple says Qualcomm began withholding those last year after Apple met with Korean regulators.

Qualcomm shares (QCOM) ended 2.4% lower Friday, adding to losses that followed the FTC complaint. Apple shares (AAPL) ended 0.2% higher.

