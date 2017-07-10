Amazon Prime Deals: Are they really worth it?

FILE PHOTO: TRACY, CA - JANUARY 20: Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Day 2017 kicked off at 8 p.m. Monday night, sending millions of shoppers looking for killer deals on the online mega-seller’s site.

New deals will be announced every several minutes on the site until 2 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday.

KHOU 11 News went looking for the answer to this question: Are the deals really that great, or is it just a bunch of hype?

“There is an amazing amount of hype, it’s unbelievable what Amazon has obviously created.” said Offers.com general manager Howard Schaffer.

Schaffer leads the team at deal-tracker website Offers.com and says his staff has been working for the last six weeks leading up to Amazon Prime Day.

Sites like Offers.com and Camelcamelcamel.com track the best deals emerging from Amazon Prime Day and organize them in real time so shoppers can save time searching on their own.

“You will find deals for everybody and everything,” Schaffer said. “It’s their sandbox and we’re just here to play in it.”

KHOU 11 News took a look at some of the deals announced ahead of the start of Amazon Prime Day.

The company announced pricing on Amazon Echoes that are $40 cheaper than they were on Prime Day in 2016.

Prices for Echo Dots and Kindle Paperwhites are the same as they were on prime day last year.

Wirecutter.com also tracks Amazon Prime Day and determined that only 64 deals out of 8,000 were worth posting last year.

The website reported that most items were not a great value and did not save shoppers money. It also found that the same items were priced lower at other times of the year.

Shoppers without an existing Amazon Prime account will have until tomorrow to sign up to still be eligible for the deals.

The cost of an annual Amazon Prime account is $100, or $11 a month for those who choose the month-to-month membership option.

© 2017 KHOU-TV