Amazing Google Doodle honors Oskar Fischinger, who made music for your eyes

Music is more than just a sound. It can be something one can see with their own eyes.

This sentiment was held by German-American artist Oskar Fischinger, featured by Google in its front page’s Doodle to mark the famed animator and filmmaker’s 117th birthday.

Fischinger, who was known for his illuminating, animated art set to music, moved to America in the mid-30s as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler cracked down on abstract art. He became known for not only his painstaking animations, but also his paintings, which are still featured in art galleries across the country.

Thursday’s Google Doodle allows users to create their own homage to Fischinger’s animation. With just a few clicks, users can arrange notes, change keys and change tempos. Final animations can be shared on social media.

