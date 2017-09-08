Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KHOU 7:31 AM. CDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing Omni employee found in hotel
-
Memorial area in west Houston still underwater
-
Body of missing Houston Public Works employee found
-
Northbound Beltway 8 reopens
-
Apartment complex dealing with raw sewage
-
Houston forecast for Thursday night
-
Friends drown while trying to rescue Harvey victims
-
Former Presidents form hurricane relief effort
-
Red tape blocks donations at UH
-
Hurricane Irma 5 a.m. Friday update: Now a dangerous Category 4 storm
More Stories
-
Families mourn friends who died rescuing others…Sep. 7, 2017, 11:05 p.m.
-
5 Things to Know: Raw sewage stagnating in…Sep. 8, 2017, 3:30 a.m.
-
At least 15 dead in Mexico earthquake; tsunami waves…Sep. 8, 2017, 3:08 a.m.