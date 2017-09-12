WH Press Secretary Unsure if Trump Will Read Hillary Clinton's 'Sad' Book

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Restraining order filed: Family members take action against nursing home
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
Mayor wants to increase property tax 8.9 percent
-
American Red Cross fighting PR storm
-
Woman offers unique RV to Harvey victims
-
A tale of two cities in Harvey's aftermath
-
Thousands of evacuees still in shelters
-
Health dangers left in Harvey's wake
-
Sam Houston Tollway main lanes reopen for first time since Harvey
-
Crews work to reunite lost pets with owners
More Stories
-
View Harvey's impact on your neighborhood with online toolSep 12, 2017, 10:47 a.m.
-
3 Texas businesses sued for alleged price gouging…Sep 12, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
Restraining order: Families take legal action…Sep 11, 2017, 9:36 p.m.