U.S. Military Expert Warns Preemptive Military Strike Against North Korea Could Cause Millions Of Deaths
According to an American expert on North Korea says a military strike wouldn't remove all of the country's nuclear capabilities. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KHOU 8:00 AM. CDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Astros persevere, win wild one in 11th inning to…Oct 25, 2017, 11:43 p.m.
-
BLOG: Astros get historic 1st win in extra inningsOct 25, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Man arrested after jumping into Astros bullpen…Oct 25, 2017, 11:34 p.m.