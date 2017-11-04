Trump's Attorney Says He'll Challenge Mueller If He Goes After Old Real Estate Deals
One of President Trump's attorney's says they will challenge Special counsel Robert Mueller if the Russia probe delves into the President's former business deals. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KHOU 1:37 PM. CDT November 04, 2017
