Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
KHOU 1:44 PM. CDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
Mayor wants to increase property tax 8.9 percent
-
American Red Cross fighting PR storm
-
Restraining order filed: Family members take action against nursing home
-
Woman offers unique RV to Harvey victims
-
Thousands of evacuees still in shelters
-
A tale of two cities in Harvey's aftermath
-
Health dangers left in Harvey's wake
-
Sam Houston Tollway main lanes reopen for first time since Harvey
-
Tuesday morning forecast
More Stories
-
5 Things to Know: View Harvey's impact on your…Sep 12, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
Restraining order: Families take legal action…Sep 11, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
-
3 Texas businesses sued for alleged price gouging…Sep 12, 2017, 11:22 a.m.