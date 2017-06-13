Three Mile Island To Shut Its Doors 40 Years After Partial Nuclear Meltdown
The partial nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island in 1979 sent the United States into shock. And now nearly 40 years later, the Pennsylvania plant announced it will shut its doors in September of 2019. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KHOU 10:07 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Chauna, Terry Thompson arrive for first court appearance
-
Museum Park neighbors complain about public pooping problem
-
Judge sets conditions of bond for Thompsons
-
Mom watches as thieves break into her car
-
Mother of two missing girls is changing her story, police say
-
14-year-old accidentally shoots twin brother
-
Fatal shooting during party in E. Harris County
-
Former heroin addict now sober for 1,000 days
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Coast Guard to continue searching for missing woman off Crystal Beach
More Stories
-
Attorneys call Thompsons victims of 'mob mentality'Jun 13, 2017, 8:56 a.m.
-
Protesters show their support for Hernandez family…Jun 13, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Beaumont Police arrest 17-year-old woman in…Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 p.m.