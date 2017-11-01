Report: 'Low Level' Ex-Trump Campaign Staffer In Russia Probe Sat Next To Jeff Sessions At Dinner

It appears George Papadopoulos -- the ex-Trump campaign staffer who plead guilty to lying to FBI agents about his Russian contacts -- was in touch with some high level Trump officials. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

KHOU 7:55 AM. CDT November 01, 2017

