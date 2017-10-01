President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
KHOU 1:11 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
Coach defends call to boot players from team after national anthem protest
-
Thousands line up for disaster food stamps
-
Viral tweet suggests Judson ISD dress code discriminates against girls
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
Houston forecast for Saturday night
-
Phone scammers spoofing local numbers
-
HPD: Man kills his mom, critically wounds dad
-
Man arrested in connection with house fire
-
Boy with rare condition gets support from local bikers
More Stories
-
8-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in N. Liberty CountyOct. 1, 2017, 10:17 a.m.
-
Football coach in Crosby kicks 2 players off team…Sep 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
GAME DAY BLOG: Watson adds another TD, Texans 44-14Oct. 1, 2017, 7:57 a.m.