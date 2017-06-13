Parents Are Upset a Serial Killer is Volunteering at an Elementary School
Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka has been volunteering at Greaves Adventist Academy in Montreal. And the news is not sitting well with people on social media. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KHOU 8:10 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Chauna, Terry Thompson arrive for first court appearance
-
Museum Park neighbors complain about public pooping problem
-
Judge sets conditions of bond for Thompsons
-
Mom watches as thieves break into her car
-
Mother of two missing girls is changing her story, police say
-
14-year-old accidentally shoots twin brother
-
Fatal shooting during party in E. Harris County
-
Former heroin addict now sober for 1,000 days
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Coast Guard to continue searching for missing woman off Crystal Beach
More Stories
-
Attorneys call Thompsons victims of 'mob mentality'Jun 13, 2017, 8:56 a.m.
-
Protesters show their support for Hernandez family…Jun 13, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Court records: Terry Thompson had problems…Jun 13, 2017, 6:11 p.m.