One Dead Several Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Nashville Church
Police say one person was killed and seven others wounded Sunday after a man in a ski mask opened fire during at a church service in Antioch, TN. All of the injured have been transported to local hospitals.
KHOU 3:01 PM. CDT September 24, 2017
