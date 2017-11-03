North Korea Claims 'Gangster-like US' Staged 'Surprise Nuclear Strike Drill'
Its no surprise North Korea has some stuff to say about the United States. But this might be the first time the nation is calling out the US on its 'gangster-like' behavior... Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KHOU 11:09 AM. CDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
5 things to know about today's Astros paradeNov. 3, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
-
See the Champs! Parade for Astros to be held in…Nov. 1, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
People started camping for Astros parade at 1 a.m.Nov. 3, 2017, 4:50 a.m.