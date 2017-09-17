Nikki Haley Says U.N. Has Exhausted Options on North Korea
On CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning, Nikki Haley said the security council has exhausted all options at this point and she was happy handing the matter over to the pentagon. Haley also said military options are on the table.
KHOU 12:12 PM. CDT September 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowners in west Houston work to fend off looters
-
A first look at the new Red Cross shelter
-
3 storms churning in open Atlantic
-
Road rage fight caught on camera in Austin
-
Homeless man finds hope after Hurricane Harvey
-
Saturday's evening forecast with Blake Mathews
-
Jewish congregation to worship at Lakewood Church for High Holidays
-
Protesters say they're going to 'shut down a mall'
-
Car plows into crowd at Boise Spectrum
-
JJ Watt raises over $37 million
More Stories
-
Official: 4 US tourists attacked with acid in MarseilleSep 17, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
'I'm just happy': Homeless man finds hope after HarveySep 16, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Neighborhoods in west Houston work to fend off lootersSep 16, 2017, 10:43 p.m.