Nearly Half of Adult Food Allergies May Be Adult-Onset, New Research Finds
Nearly half of food allergies may not emerge until adulthood. New research places the number of Americans with food allergies who developed them later in life around 45%. Veuer's Sam Berman has more.
KHOU 4:51 PM. CDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Curveball-crazed McCullers now Astros' not-so-secret weaponOct 27, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
5 Things to Know for Game 3: Expect chilly weather,…Oct 23, 2017, 7:52 p.m.
-
Mattress Mack makes Astros fans dreams come trueOct 27, 2017, 11:58 a.m.