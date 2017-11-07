Man Jumps to His Death From Trump International Hotel and Tower

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Sheriff: MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crashNov. 7, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
-
Church gunman escaped from mental hospital in 2012Nov. 7, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
Sutherland Springs shooter had pending sex assault…Nov. 7, 2017, 10:27 a.m.