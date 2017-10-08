Iran Threatens American Military Bases If Sanctions Against The Country Increase
After Friday's White House announcement, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard says US will have to move their military bases 'outside the 2,000 km range of Iran's missiles' if more sanctions are passed.
KHOU 1:32 PM. CDT October 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Astros look to complete ALDS sweep over Red SoxOct. 8, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
FEMA: Harvey survivors needing hotels get extension…Oct. 8, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Nate weakens to tropical storm over MississippiOct. 5, 2017, 9:08 a.m.