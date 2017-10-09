Hepatitis A Outbreak Spreading Across California

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Residents line up for D-SNAP in Galveston, Wharton countiesOct. 9, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
J.J. Watt: 'I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.'Oct. 8, 2017, 8:32 p.m.
-
Report: Whitney Mercilus lost for season with torn…Oct. 9, 2017, 5:00 a.m.