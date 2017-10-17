Harvey Weinstein Helped Pay Some of Bill Clinton's Legal Bills During Lewinsky Sex Scandal
It's been 20 years since the sex scandal between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky rocked the White House and the nation. The man in the center of another scandal, Harvey Weinstein reportedly tried to help Clinton. Aaron Dickens reports.
KHOU 7:19 AM. CDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Katy man in…Oct 16, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Judge, Sabathia help Yankees beat Astros 8-1Oct 16, 2017, 10:58 p.m.
-
4-year-old girl killed in quadruple shooting in SW HoustonOct 16, 2017, 4:40 a.m.