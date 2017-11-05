Gonorrhea Infection Up 63% in 5 Years in Australia

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods
-
Houston reservoirs still not empty
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
$600 Texas-sized homecoming mum
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Wednesday morning forecast
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
More join class action lawsuit against Arkema
-
National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey
More Stories
-
HFD Captain shares incredible inside stories from…Nov. 4, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
-
Savage to take over for Texans with Watson out with injuryNov. 5, 2017, 9:11 a.m.
-
HCSO: Driver crashes into pickup truck in N.…Nov. 5, 2017, 7:33 a.m.