G-7 Security Tight in Case of Terrorist Attack or Even A Volcanic Eruption

As President Donald Trump and 6 other world leaders head to the city of Taormina in Italy for the G-7 summit, security faces threats like a possible terrorist attack or even the eruption of a nearby volcano. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

KHOU 12:24 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories