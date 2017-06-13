Facebook Post Gets Thai Man 35-Year Sentence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw: Chauna, Terry Thompson arrive for first court appearance
-
Museum Park neighbors complain about public pooping problem
-
Mom watches as thieves break into her car
-
14-year-old accidentally shoots twin brother
-
Fatal shooting during party in E. Harris County
-
Mother of two missing girls is changing her story, police say
-
Prison guards killed; prisoners on the run
-
Former heroin addict now sober for 1,000 days
-
Hernandez family files civil lawsuit against deputy, husband
-
Coast Guard to continue searching for missing woman off Crystal Beach
More Stories
-
Judge: Urine tests and no guns for Terry, Chauna ThompsonJun 13, 2017, 8:56 a.m.
-
Jeff Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with…Jun 13, 2017, 3:25 a.m.
-
Coast Guard finds body matching that of missing…Jun 12, 2017, 4:15 p.m.