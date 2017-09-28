Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KHOU 6:12 PM. CDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Messages seen on home of drowning victim
-
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
-
Texans say $500 gift card post is fraudulent
-
Texans rookie QB gives check to Harvey victims
-
Ellen surprises Brandi, truck driver on show
-
Man accused of hitting officer faces a judge
-
Five facts about Hugh Hefner
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
Harvey evacuees moved from NRG to Greenspoint Mall
-
Cat lost during Arkema evacuation
More Stories
-
Doctor raises money for former patient who lost…Sep 28, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
'Urgent need' for people to foster, adopt pets after HarveySep 28, 2017, 11:40 a.m.
-
Snapchat video shows man, woman firing guns from…Sep 28, 2017, 12:02 p.m.