Betsy DeVos Rescinds Obama Administration's Campus Rape Guidelines
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that she is rescinding the Obama administration's guidelines for dealing with campus sexual assault, under the program known as Title IX. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KHOU 3:32 PM. CDT September 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
FEMA buyout plan not as easy as it sounds
-
Live benefit concert with country music stars to be held Friday in Austin
-
New Red Cross website up for $400 cash grant
-
Friday morning forecast
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
Wristbands handed out to test for exposure to toxins after Harvey
-
Local coach confesses to soliciting minor
-
Bellaire scrambles for space to put debris
-
Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sunnier ports
More Stories
-
Heads up: There's a big I-10 shutdown in downtown…Sep 22, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
Reminder: Stop putting your green bins out, Houston…Sep 22, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
Mayor: Landfills open 'around the clock'; more time…Sep 22, 2017, 10:42 a.m.