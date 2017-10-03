A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KHOU 10:32 AM. CDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woodlands mom hid under stage for cover
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Fertitta: Restaurant server killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
Texas officer saves lives in Las Vegas
-
HOA fight over WWII tank
-
Former Houston DJ backstage during Las Vegas shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Woman in W. Houston Snapchat shooting video arrested
More Stories
-
Woodlands mom hid under stage for cover in Las Vegas…Oct. 2, 2017, 10:14 p.m.
-
Jason Aldean: It's time to 'stand together as ONE'Oct. 3, 2017, 9:56 a.m.
-
'I felt him get shot in the back': Victims…Oct. 2, 2017, 11:31 a.m.