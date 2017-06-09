Most Americans Think SCOTUS Is Split Into Parties: Poll

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
-
Denny's waitress recounts deadly beating
-
Houstonians step up to help struggling pizza shop owner
-
VERIFY: Can you 'camp out' in the far left lane?
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Body of missing man found by landscapers
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Family members react to deputy, husband's murder charges
-
JSO officer hailed as a hero after jumping into river
More Stories
-
Terry, Chauna Thompson out on bondJun. 9, 2017, 8:23 a.m.
-
Waitress recounts deadly beating outside…Jun. 8, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
-
Supporters of Hernandez family gather at Denny's in SheldonJun. 9, 2017, 12:29 a.m.