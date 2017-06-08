How Food Founded a Friendship - Dinner Exchange
How cooking sparked a bromance between two strangers who live in different countries. Watch Alex French Guy Cooking and Rafael exchange their favorite recipes, stories, and witness the power of good food and the internet!
KHOU 4:44 PM. CDT June 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Houston dad, pizza shop owner makes emotional public plea
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
HPD: Woman admits to drugging underage girl to have sex with boyfriend
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
More than 150 marijuana plants seized from vacant home
-
Grand jury could hear beating case this week
-
KHOU Live Web Desk
-
Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant
-
Comey had friend leak memo
-
Never buy these things at a yard sale
More Stories
-
Terry, Chauna Thompson indicted for murder in…Jun. 8, 2017, 1:28 p.m.
-
James Comey testimony: I was fired because of Russia…Jun. 8, 2017, 3:34 a.m.
-
Columbia Professor says he leaked memo at Comey's requestJun. 8, 2017, 11:47 a.m.