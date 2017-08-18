DIY Punched Paper Flowers
Looking for a gorgeous and simple party decoration? These punched paper flowers are designed for the beginner crafter but yield impressive results. Inspired by camellia flowers, these tissue paper blooms can serve as table decorations and cake toppers.
KHOU 1:33 PM. CDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse?
-
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Houston
-
Authorities respond as van plows into crowds
-
First look at Katy ISD's $70M stadium
-
Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes? It could be a reality with high speed train
-
Solar eclipse glasses are very hard to find
-
Huge show of support at fundraiser for family of slain chef
-
Hundreds of alleged sex buyers arrested in month-long operation
-
Coast Guard rescues missing woman near Sea Lion Caves
-
HPD officer suspended after DWI arrest
More Stories
-
HCSO: Hundreds of alleged sex buyers arrested in…Aug 18, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White HouseAug 18, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Spain terror attacks: At least 1 American killedAug 18, 2017, 7:10 a.m.