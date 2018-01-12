Kayaker rescues German Shepherd from icy river

(Photo: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man used his kayak to save a German Shepherd that was stuck in an ice-filled river in Norfolk, Virginia Friday.

James Whitham took his kayak out into the Lafayette river to rescue the dog. He made his way to a nearby pier where emergency workers helped both out of the water.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the dog was about 50 yards from shore when the kayaker reached him.

No one was certain how long the dog had been in the river, but an animal protection officer said people saw the dog running around the neighborhood for several days.

The dog was taken to a shelter for treatment.

