Galveston restaurant owner says he's closing because of death threats

Zaza Bar and Bites sign outside the restaurant in Galveston, Texas. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

GALVESTON, Texas - A restaurant that was vandalized in 2016 is closing after the owner says he has been receiving death threats.

The owner of ZaZa Bar and Bites is a Muslim immigrant from Pakistan. He said he's closing his business for his own safety, as well as the safety of his employees and customers.

Back in November 2016, vandals covered the front of the restaurant with bacon. Bacon is a food prohibited by the owner's faith.

The owner said death threats, through phone calls and social media, started to become more serious about eight weeks ago.

He said he stopped counting the threats because there were so many.

He also said he is considering moving out of Galveston.

© 2017 KHOU-TV