Chemical spill reported in Dickinson Bayou

DICKINSON, Texas- A chemical spill was reported in the Dickinson Bayou on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, an unknown substance was found floating on the water's surface from about Paul Hopkins Park east toward the Tropical Gardens Subdivision.

Police say the substance was identified as a sulfonate solution from a nearby processing plant, Calumet-Penreco. The product is non-flammable, non-corrosive, and non-hazardous.

Officials indicated the "accidental release" of the product was a result of valve damage caused by the freezing temperatures earlier this week.

Crews are currently working to clean it up. At this time, majority of the product is at the north side of the bayou.

The Dickinson Office of Emergency Management suspended all boating and other activities in the area.

"Activity along the bayou will continued to be prohibited to prevent the interference with containment and cleanup of the bayou until further notice," wrote the Dickinson Police Department.

