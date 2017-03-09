Young's agent says headed to Regina to finalize Riders deal

Green Bay Packers quarterback Vince Young (13) watches play on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 30-8. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) - Former University of Texas star quarterback Vince Young appears set to return to football -- in Canada.

Young's agent Leigh (Lee) Steinberg tweeted Wednesday that he was on his way to Regina to finalize a deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Canadian Press, citing an unidentified source, said Young also was making the trip and that the Riders planned to introduce him at a news conference Thursday.

Steinberg created a stir on Twitter last month by saying he was talking to the Riders about the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Young turns 34 in May and hasn't been on an NFL roster since the 2014 offseason when he was with Cleveland for two weeks. He hasn't played in a regular-season NFL game since 2011 when he was with Philadelphia.

© 2017 Associated Press