Young gymnast has incredible back story

HOUSTON - A young gymnast is overcoming the odds after being told her career was over due to a back injury.

But what she accomplished while hurt is also amazing.

Leah Smith, 13, has resumed training at AIM Athletics in Spring after having surgery to correct her spondylolysis with spondylolisthesis.

A doctor had previously told her she could no longer do gymnastics because she had fractured her back and a vertebrae had slipped onto another one.

She got a second opinion and eventually had surgery last August.

While she was injured, however, she incredibly won a national title in the vault.

Smith will soon resume competing and hopes to one day earn a full scholarship to UCLA.

