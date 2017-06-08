You can take a selfie with a LeBron James sculpture made of dryer lint if you want

CLEVELAND - Cleveland is full of artists providing a unique point of view.

But few seem to have an eye as unique as Sandy Buffie, who is known for her jewelry designs and lint sculptures.

Last year, Buffie made a sculpture of LeBron James made from dryer lint and encouraged Cleveland Cavaliers fans to take their photo with it.

Take a selfie with LeBRON dryer lint sculpture in 5th street arcades Cleveland #ALLin216 #ThisisCLE #LebronJames pic.twitter.com/BBApHQmUOr — sandy buffie (@sandybuffie) June 22, 2016

Now, Buffie is back with a new LeBron design:

LintBron James. She said she made this out of 30 pounds of dryer lint. pic.twitter.com/brkeeITHYn — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 7, 2017

You can find Buffie and her sculpture at Buffie's store, located inside the 5th Street Arcades downtown.

