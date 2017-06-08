KHOU
You can take a selfie with a LeBron James sculpture made of dryer lint if you want

WKYC 5:09 PM. CDT June 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland is full of artists providing a unique point of view.

But few seem to have an eye as unique as Sandy Buffie, who is known for her jewelry designs and lint sculptures.

Last year, Buffie made a sculpture of LeBron James made from dryer lint and encouraged Cleveland Cavaliers fans to take their photo with it.

Now, Buffie is back with a new LeBron design:

You can find Buffie and her sculpture at Buffie's store, located inside the 5th Street Arcades downtown.

