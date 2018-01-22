Wolverines holding pro hoops tryout January 27

HOUSTON -- The Houston Wolverines are holding an open tryout this weekend for its professional basketball team.

The tryout will be held at MI3 Center on Ella Crossing Drive in Houston on January 27 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Wolverines are members of the Minor League Basketball Association, which is ‘Making Minor League Basketball Great Again,’ according to its slogan.

Houston will play in the Red River Valley Conference with clubs from Austin, Dallas-Forth Worth, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

