WATCH: Astros tribute to Jeff Bagwell

Jeff Bagwell spent his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros and he's one of the best players in Astros history. The team created this tribute to Bags after it was announced he will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bagwell joins longt

KHOU 4:40 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories