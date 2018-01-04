Warriors' Kevin Durant donates $3 million to Texas

December 25, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates after making a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

The University of Texas announced Thursday that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has made a $3 million donation to the school, describing it as the largest gift ever by a former Longhorns basketball player.

As a result of the donation, which includes a $2.5 million gift to the men's basketball program, the team's facilities will be renamed "The Kevin Durant Basketball Facility for Men." The other $500,000 will go to the university's Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation.

"My time as a Longhorn helped build the foundation for who I am today as a player and a person," Durant said in a statement. "It's an honor to have such a close and unique relationship with Texas basketball, and I'm grateful to be able to contribute."

Durant, 29, signed a two-year deal worth roughly $52 million with the Warriors over the summer.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Durant averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his only season at Texas from 2006 to 2007.

