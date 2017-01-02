Wade Phillips says he is 'unemployed' but wants to remain with Broncos

Denver Broncos assistant Wade Phillips on the field during pre game warmups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Wade Phillips appears to have hit the free agent market.

The Denver Broncos defensive coordinator suggested in a Tweet on Monday that he now was "unemployed" but still hoping to remain with the organization. USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero previously reported that Phillips' contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Phillips, 69, was named The Associated Press assistant coach of the year last season after his top-ranked defense helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 title.

After Gary Kubiak announced his retirement Monday, Broncos general manager John Elway said the new coach would be allowed to decide which parts of the existing staff would be retained. Elway added that he hoped many of the assistants would remain with the team.