Wade Phillips inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (AP) - Three-time Super Bowl winner Darren Woodson and 2008 Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin are among eight new members inducted Tuesday night into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.



Woodson played his 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys from 1992-2003, and the safety retired as the team's career tackling leader.



Liukin, who was born in Russia but grew up in Texas, won five medals during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.



Longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips, a Texas native who served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and was a defensive coach for both the Houston Oilers and Houston Texans, was also inducted. He followed his father Bum, who was inducted in 1999, and they joined Kyle Rote and Kyle Rote Jr. as the only father-son combos in the Texas hall.



Also inducted Tuesday were former University of Texas track and football standout Eric Metcalf, a three-time NFL Pro Bowl pick; former Texas A&M and Los Angeles Rams defensive back Dave Elmendorf; former Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry; and former University of Houston volleyball players Flo Hyman and Rita Buck-Crockett.

