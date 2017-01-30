Wade Phillips excited to work with Rams

Wade Phillips spoke about joining the Los Angeles Rams at the Touchdown Club event on Monday, January 30, 2017.

HOUSTON - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is excited to work with his new team.

“It’s a new challenge certainly,” Phillips said on Monday. “You know, we didn’t win a whole lot of games last year but we’ve been in that situation before and come in and done pretty well.”

Phillips has been coaching in the NFL for 39 years and the Rams will be the sixth team for which he has been a defensive coordinator.

Last year, Phillips help guide the Denver Broncos top rated defense to a Super Bowl championship and is anxious to work with new Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“He’s the youngest coach, but he’s an outstanding young coach,” Phillips said. “I’m looking forward to getting started.”

When asked about the age difference between them, Phillips joked that combined, the two are “50 years old”. As for his biggest challenge in Los Angeles?

“Just starting new,” Phillips said. “Six or seven times I’ve gone in as a new coordinator and you have to get things going quickly. It’s a win now league and we’ve been able to do that.”

And his key to success isn’t about to change.

“I think part of it is be yourself,” Phillips said. “I enjoy football so much, I enjoy coaching, that’s why I’m still doing it. It’s a different challenge every year but times have changed and you have to change with them and that’s the best part of it.”

Phillips attended the Touchdown Club’s Super bowl event on Monday.

