Vince Young's football comeback in Canada has already hit a major obstacle

Green Bay Packers quarterback Vince Young (13) watches play on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 30-8. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

Three months after signing with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders, Vince Young's attempt at a return to football could already be in jeopardy.

Roughriders coach Chris Jones announced on Monday that Young will miss at least four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury that the quarterback suffered in a recent practice. The injury happened on June 6, only four days before the Roughriders were scheduled to play their first preseason game.

"It's disappointing that we didn't get to see him in the preseason game because that's the easier time to evaluate him in a real game situation," Jones said, via ESPN.com.

Tap here to read more on CBSSports.com.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.