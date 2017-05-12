VERIFY: Is there really a 'Madden curse?'

Social media is losing its mind over the new Madden video game cover. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - Social media is losing its mind over the new Madden video game cover.

Three months after winning his fifth Super Bowl in Houston, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was selected to be on the cover of Madden NFL 18.

Brady, who turns 40 in August, is the oldest player to get this honor. But is it a good idea?

Our Verify team got to work to determine if there really is such a thing as a “Madden Curse.” We found there are some famous examples to support the curse theory.

Last year’s cover boy was Brady’s teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played just eight games after suffering a back injury.

Former quarterback Michael Vick graced the 2004 cover and promptly suffered a broken leg, missing the first 11 games of the season.

On the other side of the equation, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was on the cover of Madden NFL 15 and remained one of the elite cornerbacks in the game.

Then there is former linebacker Ray Lewis, who was the first defensive player to be in the game in Madden 2005. That season, he was one of the game’s most dominant players.

So, we can verify players on the Madden cover are not guaranteed to suffer horrible injuries or a bad season.

VERIFY: Sources

Madden game website

