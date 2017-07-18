Tom Herman all for renewing Texas A&M-Texas rivalry

He doesn't have final say, but new Texas head coach Tom Herman is all for renewing the Longhorns' rivalry with Texas A&M on the gridiron.

At Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Herman said he didn't, "know why we can't play A&M as our marquee non-conference opponent."

Herman cited multiple in-state, non-conference rivals that still manage to play every year, like Florida-Florida State, Clemson-South Carolina and Georgia-Georgia Tech.

Texas A&M and Texas haven't played on the football field since 2011, a 27-25 Longhorns win at Kyle Field. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, the two schools have played in pretty much every sport other than football.

