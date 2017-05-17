Tom Brady had concussion last year, his wife Gisele Bundchen says in TV interview

Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Photo: Mike Coppola, 2017 Getty Images)

Gisele Bündchen, wife of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, said in an interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday that her Super Bowl-winning husband had a concussion last year when asked about her desire for him to retire soon.

“I just have to say, as a wife, as you know (the NFL) is not the most, let’s say, unaggressive sport. Football, he had a concussion last year,” she said in the interview. “He has concussions pretty much every…I mean we don’t talk about it. But he has concussions and I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100 I hope.”

Brady, who did not miss any games due to injury in 2016 but sat out the first four contests due to an NFL suspension, said back in February that Bündchen would have him retire if she had things her way.

A review of 2016 injury reports by USA TODAY Sports shows Brady was never listed with a concussion. He was listed, at various points during the season, with knee, ankle, and thigh issues at various points.

The Patriots said in an email Wednesday morning they did not expect to have a comment on the situation..

The 39-year-old NFL MVP has also not been on New England’s injury report for a concussion the past four seasons. He hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2008, when he sat out 15 games because of a torn ACL and MCL.

